Rohit Sharma, Team India Unhappy With Arrangements by WICB Ahead of 1st Test – REPORT

Discontent Rises in Indian Camp Over Poor Arrangements Ahead of India vs. West Indies First Test

Dominica: Roughly a day ahead of the opening Test between India and West Indies at Dominica, the visiting side is not happy with the arrangements made by the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB). As per a report on RevSports, the Indian team is made to travel an hour every day to reach the ground for their training session and this is not something that is being preferred. Due to the travel, the recovery time is less and that is not a preferable situation. With recovery being a concern, it could also affect their performances. The Indian team is staying at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dominica.

It remains to be seen if the arrangements can be changed to make it conveinient. It is a low-key series and it not creating a lot of buzz after the hosts were knocked out of the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

The Indian team are currently training at the Windsor Park in the Dominican capital of Roseau, which isn’t exactly one of West Indies’ more popular grounds like the Sabina Park in Jamaica or the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Meanwhile, ahead of the all-important first Test, the Indian management is fretting over the bowling combination with Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini locked in a three-way fight for the third pacer’s slot.

The Windsor Park in the Dominican capital of Roseau isn’t exactly one of West Indies’ more popular grounds having hosted only five Tests, four ODIs and an equal number of T20Is. In fact, the last of the five Test matches at this ground was held in 2017.

If the last Test was any indicator, pacers have accounted for 11 wickets. It is understandable that India will go in with both specialist spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja while Shardul Thakur, with his batting ability, will be playing alongside pacer Mohammed Siraj.

