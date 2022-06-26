Leicester: Things could not have been any worse ahead of the much-awaited fifth Test versus England. India captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Coronavirus and is likely to miss the Birmingham Test. Rohit is the key for India at the top of the order and his absence would hurt the side. The BCCI confirmed the news through its Twitter handle by stating that Sharma tested positive for the virus following a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Saturday.Also Read - Cheteshwar Pujara Batted For India And Leicestershire in 4-Day Warm-up Game, Here's Why

UPDATE – #TeamIndia Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team. — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2022

Rohit scored 368 runs in four Tests at 52.57 when India toured England last year. He made two fifties and a hundred in the process. Fans would be hoping he can recover on time and ready for the Test. If he plays the Test as India captain, it would be his first as skipper of the national side away from home.

He started his leadership stint against Sri Lanka at home earlier this year. Under him, the Indian team crushed their sub-continental rivals in both Test matches.

It would be interesting to see who leads the side if Rohit is not fit on time for the Test. In all probability, KL Rahul would be made the stand-in captain.

The fifth and final Test starts from July 1 and you can follow all the live scores and updates on India.com/CricketCountry.