After the failure of KL Rahul at the top in India’s test team, BCCI is believed to be thinking of considering the option of playing Rohit Sharma as the next opener in red-ball cricket. Chairman of All India Senior Men National Selection Committee, MSK Prasad hinted that the option would be discussed when the selection panel sir for their next meeting.

“As selection committee, we haven’t met after the conclusion of the West Indies tour. We will definitely take this (Rohit as an opener) point into consideration when we all meet and discuss about it,” Prasad was quoted as saying in an interview to a TV channel.

The recently-concluded Test series in the West Indies had seen the Virat Kohli & Co. opting for Rahul and Mayank Agarwal as the opener. Rahul failed miserably in both the Tests with the highest score of 44. While Agarwal, too, did not have a great series but given that he is a bright young prospect he can be given some leeway.

Rahul has had enough time in the international arena to prove himself but has not been able to find the perfect touch that everyone expects from him. In his last 12 test innings, the Karnataka cricketer has not scored a single 50+ score. Thus his place in the playing has been questioned vehemently at a time when Rohit Sharma failed to get a spot.

Former cricketers like Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir suggested that Sharma be tried at the top, given his magnificence while opening for the shorter formats. While speaking about the subject as Prasad hinted about considering Sharma’s case, he also shed light on what the selection committee thinks about the ever-worsening form of KL Rahul.

“KL (Rahul) is definitely a great talent. Of course, he is going through a bit tough time in Test cricket. We are definitely concerned about his form. He needs to spend more time on the wicket and regain his touch and form,” Prasad, a wicketkeeper-batsman of his time, added.