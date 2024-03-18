  • Home
Rohit Sharma was leading the side against England in the recently-concluded five-match Test series against England. Rohit, who is an integral part of the MI team, would be key to their fortunes this year. 

Mumbai: There has been a lot of speculations over Rohit Sharma’s future at the Indian Premier League once he was removed as the captain of the franchise. The MI pre-camp started a week back but Rohit is yet to join the team, while newly-appointed captain Hardik Pandya has already joined the squad. While there is speculation over when will Rohit join the squad, reports suggest the former MI captain will join the squad today in Mumbai. A report on Sports Tak claims Rohit would join the side on Monday.

The Indian captain was leading the side against England in the recently-concluded five-match Test series against England. Rohit, who is an integral part of the MI team, would be key to their fortunes this year.

