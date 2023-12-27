Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma to Lead in T20Is vs Afghanistan in Injured Hardik Pandya’s Absence Could be a MASTERSTROKE!

And ahead of the T20 WC later in the year, this would be a a good chance for Rohit to get back in the thick of things.

Rohit as Captain in Hardik's Absence

Centurion: With a few days left to go for the start of the T20Is versus Afghanistan, Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from a injury, has been ruled out of the series. As per reports, Hardik was set to lead the side in the three T20I series. But now, with no Hardik – will Rohit Sharma return as the captain of the T20I side. With Rohit removed as the captain of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL, he will not have a lot of chance of leading the side. And ahead of the T20 WC later in the year, this would be a a good chance for Rohit to get back in the thick of things.

Here is why we feel Rohit returning as captain against Afghanistan could be a MASTERSTROKE.

# Rohit Sharma has not featured in a T20I game since India’s loss at the 2022 T20 WC in Australia against England in the semis and hence getting inside the Indian T20 dressing-room ahead of the marquee event would help.

# Also, if Rohit is going to lead the Indian T20 side at the WC later in the year, it is only wise he gets to know the players and set the environment straight.

#Rohit was one of the major factors that led to India’s dream run at the ODI WC. While everyone wants to do one better at the T20 WC, it would be good he plays a few international games before the big event.

The three T20Is start with the opening game on January 11 in Mohali.

