Rohit Sharma to Lead India at 2024 T20 World Cup? India Test Captain Answers Ahead of Boxing Day Test

SA vs Ind: The journalist asked him about does he mean win the T20 World Cup when he speaks about 'desperation'.

Rohit Sharma, India T20 Captain?

Centurion: There is a lot of speculation over who will lead the Indian side in the 2024 T20 World Cup. While speculations are rife, India Test captain Rohit Sharma was asked the question indirectly about his T20I future. At the pre-match press conference in Centurion ahead of the Boxing Day Test versus South Africa, Rohit answered the indirect question smartly. The journalist asked him about does he mean win the T20 World Cup when he speaks about ‘desperation’.

To that Rohit said whenever the boys get the chance they will look to perform. He also claimed he knew what the journalist was looking for and to that he said that he will get clarity on that soon.

Question: When you talk about desperation to win, do you mean the T20 WC? Rohit Sharma said “Whenever the boys get the opportunity, they have to perform. I know what you are trying to say, you will get the answer soon”. [Smiles] pic.twitter.com/YtobuItLE6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 25, 2023

“Very important Test series. We have never won a series here. It’s a big opportunity for us. We came close the last two times. That gives us a lot of excitement and encouragement to do our best” – Rohit during pre-match press conference.

