Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma To Lead India In 2024 T20 World Cup: Report

Rohit Sharma To Lead India In 2024 T20 World Cup: Report

Rohit Sharma has not played a single T20I since 2022 World Cup semifinal where India lost against England.

Rohit Sharma To Lead India In 2024 T20 World Cup: Report

New Delhi: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma who is currently on break will lead team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be played in the United States and West Indies next year starting in June.

Trending Now

Rohit is currently on break as he is missing the ongoing T20I series against Australia and he will also miss the T20I and ODI series which will be played against South Africa later this year.

You may like to read

“Rohit Sharma wanted the BCCI to immediately decide about the captaincy of the 2024 T20WC and BCCI has decided that Rohit will be the captain in T20 WC” reported Jaagran.

However, Rohit has not played any T20I game since the 2022 T20 World Cup which was played in Australia where India lost in the semi-final against England.

Rohit will now lead team India in the upcoming Test series against South Africa and Virat Kohli will also play in the same series.

The Test squad includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the openers along with regular openers Rohit Sharma and Shubham Gill. Pacers Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna have been included in the bowling unit while including Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the two spinners.

India Inter-squad three-day match: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pulkit Narang, Harshit Rana, Shardul Thakur, Sourabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini.

Squad for 3rd four-day match: Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (C)(wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Navdeep Saini.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.