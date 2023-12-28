Rohit Sharma to Lead India in T20Is vs Afghanistan, World Cup – REPORT

Home

Ind vs Afg: Rohit is ready to lead the side at the World Cup and there are chances he could return as the captain of the side in the upcoming T20Is versus Afghanistan as well after Hardik Pandya was ruled out.

Centurion: Amid all the speculations that are doing the rounds over will Rohit Sharma lead the Indian side at the upcoming T20 World Cup or not, there is finally some confirmation on that. While the confirmation is not an official one, a BCCI official recently claimed as quoted by InsideSport that it is up to the selectors to take the final call. The official said that Rohit is ready to lead the side at the World Cup and there are chances he could return as the captain of the side in the upcoming T20Is versus Afghanistan as well after Hardik Pandya was ruled out.

“It’s up to the selectors to decide who will lead the side. We had a lengthy discussion with Rohit and he is ready to lead in T20 World Cup. But the England Test series is more important. And Ajit (Agarkar) will talk to Rohit and take a call on whether he will return for the series,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

# Rohit Sharma has not featured in a T20I game since India’s loss at the 2022 T20 WC in Australia against England in the semis and hence getting inside the Indian T20 dressing-room ahead of the marquee event would help.

# Also, if Rohit is going to lead the Indian T20 side at the WC later in the year, it is only wise he gets to know the players and set the environment straight.

#Rohit was one of the major factors that led to India’s dream run at the ODI WC. While everyone wants to do one better at the T20 WC, it would be good he plays a few international games before the big event.

Rohit is currently leading the Indian team in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. In the first essay, Rohit scored five runs before being dismissed to a pull shot.

The three T20Is start with the opening game on January 11 in Mohali.

