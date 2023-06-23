By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rohit Sharma to Lead India in West Indies; BCCI Likely to Announce Squad Today: Report
Ind vs WI: What would not be good news for the fans is the fact that KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer will not be available which also means Cheteshwar Pujara retains his spot.
Mumbai: With roughly a month still to go for the start of the West Indies tour, the Indian board is likely to announce the squad for the series today. There were reports that India captain Rohit Sharma will not feature in the series and would be on a break, but that is not going to happen as per a report on InsideSport. An official in the know confirmed that Rohit is fit and would be there for the West Indies tour. What would not be good news for the fans is the fact that KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer will not be available which also means Cheteshwar Pujara retains his spot.
“Rohit is fit and available for selection. He will have a good break. So, there is no workload management concern either. He will lead in the West Indies series,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.
In Tests, apart from Sarfaraz Khan, Mukesh Kumar is set to get a call-up while Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami could be rotated to keep them fresh.
Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli & Yashasvi Jaiswal
WKs: Ishan Kishan & KS Bharat
All-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja & Shardul Thakur
Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj & Mukesh Kumar
The T20 Series will kick off on 29 July 2022 when the teams will face each other at Brian Lara Stadium. The 2nd and 3rd match of the series will take place at the St Kitt’s Warner Park on August 1 and 2 respectively, final two T20Is scheduled to be held in Fort Lauderhill, Florida.
