Rohit Sharma to Lead KKR? Old VIRAL Video Sparks Speculation Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction – WATCH

The biggest challenge for Mumbai Indians will be having adequate purse for the trade. After the last auction, Mumbai had just INR 0.05 crore ($6000 approx.) left.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma revealed his second favorite franchise of the Indian Premier League. The batter revealed that he will play for Kolkata Knight Riders in an old video. There are reports that Hardik Pandya will join MI once again and Rohit will leave the team.

Hardik began his IPL career with Mumbai Indians and developed into one of the best allrounders in the game. Bought for INR 10 lakhs as an uncapped player in 2015, Hardik was a part of Mumbai’s title-winning seasons in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

After this rumor, there are speculations on the internet that Rohit Sharma will join Kolkata Knight Riders because of this old video, here is the viral clip:

Hardik will become the third captain to be traded after R Ashwin moved from Punjab Kings to Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals traded Ajinkya Rahane also to Capitals, in 2020.

Franchises will get an additional INR 5 crore ($600,000 approx.) in their purse for the forthcoming auction. This only means Mumbai need to release player(s) to finish the Hardik trade.

