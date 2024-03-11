Home

Rohit Sharma to Play IPL 2025? Ambati Rayudu Predicts Future of Mumbai Indians Star

Claiming that the whole world is open for him, Rayudu also said Rohit could go to any team as the captain.

Rohit Sharma IPL

Mumbai: Once Rohit Sharma was removed as the Mumbai Indians captain, there have been much speculation over his IPL future. Will he play the 2025 season of the cash-rich league? One has to take into account his age, he is 36, how long can he continue given that he is not the most athletic on the field? Former India and MI player Ambati Rayudu, who has shared the dressing-room many times in his career with Rohit, has predicted the former MI captain’s IPL future. As per Rayudu, Rohit could go on to play IPL for the next 5-6 years. Claiming that the whole world is open for him, Rayudu also said Rohit could go to any team as the captain.

Ambati Rayudu said on News24 Sports: “Rohit Sharma can play IPL for the next 5-6 years. if he wants to captain, the whole world is open for him. He can easily captain wherever he wants”.

