Dubai: With reports suggesting that Rohit Sharma is going to replace Virat Kohli as the Team India captain in white-ball cricket, there has been much buzz on social media with fans reacting to the recent development. The TOI report states that Rohit will take over after the upcoming T20 World Cup. The reason cited here by the BCCI official is that Kohli wants to lay more emphasis on his batting.Also Read - Reason Why BCCI Has Appointed MS Dhoni as Mentor of Virat Kohli-Led Team India For T20 World Cup
This is not the first time news of such nature has been floated. It is believed that the two players along with the management have had a number of discussions about this over the past few months. Also Read - Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli White-Ball Captaincy Record: How do Team India Stars Fare as Leaders?
Soon, after this news surfaced – fans have been reacting. Here are some of the reactions: Also Read - Should Ajinkya Rahane Get Another Opportunity? Virender Sehwag Makes Big Statement on Team India's Test Vice-Captain
Nothing is official as yet. Would be interesting to see what happens in the next few days and how Kohli makes the big announcement. At the moment, the two cricketers would be leading their respective IPL franchises in UAE in the second leg of the T20 tournament.