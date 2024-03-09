Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma to RETIRE From Tests? India Captain Answers Question After Dharamsala Win

Rohit Sharma to RETIRE From Tests? India Captain Answers Question After Dharamsala Win

Rohit explained that the day he feels his body is not good enough to cope up with the pressure of modern-day cricket, he will step aside.

Rohit Sharma speaks to the media.

Dharamsala: India captain Rohit Sharma is 36 and despite being a premier batter in all formats still, he is yet not the fittest in the team and hence questions around his retirement are bound to be there. Following India’s Test win at Dharamsala in the final Test against England, Rohit was asked about his retirement plans. Rohit explained that the day he feels his body is not good enough to cope up with the pressure of modern-day cricket, he will step aside.

“One day, when I wake up and feel, I am not good enough then I will retire straightaway but in the last few years I am playing the best cricket of my life,” Rohit said after the dominating win over England.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.