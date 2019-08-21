India vs West Indies: It is unfortunate, you do not share a frame with Virat and that becomes headlines, now he finally appears in a picture with the India skipper and gets trolled for that as well. On the eve of the 1st Test versus West Indies, Kohli took to Instagram and posted a picture with the entire squad having fun in the beach. It was a groupfie he posted where Rohit was attempting to hide his belly, that is what the fans assume. The star batsman was standing behind KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane, making a gesture of victory for the picture.

Here is how fans hilariously trolled him:

Rohit Sharma potbelly chupaane ke liye piche chala gaya kya? — Ateet Shah (@shah_ateet) August 21, 2019

andaru 6 packs chupistunte @ImRo45 saar potta kanabadakunda Rahane venuka dakunadu 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bHv39HMpiY — Prabhas (@Mirchi_Prabhas) August 21, 2019

Speaking during the West Indies Players Association awards night on Monday, Kohli said, “The games are going to be much more competitive and it brings a lot of purpose to the Test matches you play. It’s the right move and at the absolute right time.”

He further stated that the competition in Test cricket has witnessed a two-fold increase in the last couple of years and quashed the claims made all over that the longest format is losing its relevance and dying down. “People have been talking about Test cricket not being relevant or dying down. For me, the competition has gone up two-fold in the last couple of years.”

Kohli is in good limited-overs form as he is coming off scoring two consecutive centuries in ODIs.