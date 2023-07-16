Home

India captain Rohit Sharma uploaded a hilarious post on Saturday night, which made wife Ritika Sajdeh give back an epic reply to Men in Blue's Hitman.

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma uploaded a hilarious post on Saturday night, which made wife Ritika Sajdeh give back an epic reply to Men in Blue’s Hitman.

Captain Rohit, who is currently on national duty due to India’s tour of West Indies, posted a photo of himself on Insta with the caption, ‘Anarkali ka phone tha, ice cream khana bahut zaroori hai (Anarkali was on the call, she told to me to have ice-cream as it is important)’. Anarkali, is a general name used for a beautiful woman and it was the name of a legendary dancing girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Ritika Sajdeh obviously saw the post and came up with an epic reply, which left the fans in splits.

Coming to the tour, India won the first match against the Windies by an innings and 141 runs , with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a match-winning 171.

Ravichandran Ashwin once again showed why he is India’s finest in the longest format of the game as he finished with 12 wickets in the opening Test. Captain Rohit was also brilliant with the bat as he stitched an important partnership with new opening partner Jaiswal and himself scored 103 off 221 deliveries.

The home side, on the other hand never really looked like they were in the game and had to pay a hefty price for their mediocre batting. Apart from Jaiswal and Rohit, ex captain Virat Kohli was also one of the top run-getters. He scored 76 off 182 balls.

The second Test will commence from 20th July at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago.

