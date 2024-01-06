Home

Sports

‘Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Are Still Excellent…’ – Sunil Gavaskar Explains Indian Duo’s Importance For T20 World Cup 2024

‘Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Are Still Excellent…’ – Sunil Gavaskar Explains Indian Duo’s Importance For T20 World Cup 2024

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma haven’t played a single T20I since India’s semifinal exit against England in 2022 World Cup in Australia.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Legendary Sunil Gavaskar felt it is of paramount importance that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should return to the Indian T20I side for the World Cup later this year. Notably, Rohit and Virat have opted out of T20Is since the 2022 World Cup semifinal exit against England. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, the Indian cricket fraternity is in a dilemma about the potential return of the two living legends of the game.

Trending Now

Gavaskar believes that apart from their batting prowess, both Rohit and Kohli are excellent fielders even at 35-36. “Virat Kohli’s form has been outstanding for the past 1.5 years. He also played brilliantly at the ODI World Cup. So, there should not be any debate over his batting prowess in limited-overs cricket. A massive aspect is that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are still excellent fielders,” Gavaskar said.

You may like to read

“Sometimes, you get slow when you are 35-36; your throw isn’t that good anymore. So, there are discussions over where to keep you while setting the field. That’s not a problem for these two because they are still terrific fielders.

“In addition to seniority in the dressing room, they will contribute on the field, too. We don’t know if Rohit will be captain, but whatever the case, any captain will surely benefit from that,” Gavaskar further added. In the absence of Rohit, Hardik Pandya has taken up the T20I captaincy although there hasn’t been any formal announcement.

However, the BCCI selection committee is yet to name the squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. It remains to be seen whether both Kohli and Rohit are named in the squad. On the other hand, it is still not clear when Hardik will return to the side.

The all-rounder suffered an injury against Bangladesh during the ODI World Cup at home and has been out of action since then. Pandya missed the home T20I series against Australia and also the tour to South Africa. Suryakumar Yadav led India both against Australia and South Africa in the absence of Hardik since Rohit opted out.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.