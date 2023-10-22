Home

Sports

Rohit-Kohli ARGUE Between Overs During Ind vs NZ ODI WC 2023 Match – WATCH

Rohit-Kohli ARGUE Between Overs During Ind vs NZ ODI WC 2023 Match – WATCH

India vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023: What exactly you think happened between Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli?

Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli FIGHT (Image: X Screengrab)

Dharamshala: India got off to a dream start as they picked up two early wickets to peg back New Zealand at Dharamshala on Sunday after winning the toss. But then, Daryll Mitchell joined Rachin Ravindra and then the duo stitched a valuable partnership of 100+ to get NZ back on track. And while they were in the middle they created a lot of problems for the Indian bowlers. Things got a little tense between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in-between overs. The clip that is now going viral shows Kohli trying to explain something to captain Rohit during the 32nd over, who did not seem convinced. The clip is now going viral.

Trending Now

#rohitsharma not listening to #ViratKohli in between overs of #INDvsNZ sad to see this pic.twitter.com/58UMNeGA3u — sampath { R C B♥️} (@sampathganesh11) October 22, 2023

You may like to read

Both teams are yet to lose a game in the competition, with New Zealand last losing to India in an ODI World Cup game back in 2003. With no Hardik Pandya unavailable due to a left ankle injury sustained in India’s previous game against Bangladesh at Pune, Suryakumar has been brought in place of him to boost the batting power.

But to strengthen their bowling in Hardik’s absence, India have brought in Shami and left out a fast-bowling all-rounder in Thakur. The two changes means India will play with just five bowlers in the clash against New Zealand, which means if one of them has an off day, there’s no sixth bowling option available.

“No particular reason (to bowl first). In training yesterday, we thought dew came in early. Good pitch, shouldn’t change too much. Important to keep momentum going and forget the past. We know the nature of the WC – all teams can beat anyone. This is one place everyone wants to come and play. Picturesque,” said Rohit after winning the toss.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES