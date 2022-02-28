Dharamshala: With still time to go for the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, team India looks in red-hot form after whitewashing West Indies and Sri Lanka. Ex-Australian spinner Brad Hogg suggested an Indian T20 XI and the big surprise was that he wanted former captain Virat Kohli opening the innings with Rohit Sharma. Given his good run of form at No 3, Hogg reckons Shreyas Iyer would be the right fit at that spot.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Gave Trophy After T20I Series Win Against Sri Lanka to Jaydev Shah; Watch VIRAL Video

He also suggested that Rishabh Pant should come in at No 4 and at some point in the tournament KL Rahul could also be slotted in.

Hogg said on his YouTube channel: "For me, if you're going to have Kohli in the team, he should be opening the batting with Rohit. I'd like to have Shreyas Iyer coming in at No.3 and Pant at No.4. Have to try to get KL Rahul in there as well at some stage. If Pandya is fit, he and Jadeja can feature at No.6 and 7."

The three pacers he picked were Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami.

“I’d have Siraj, Bumrah and Shami are the quicks. Chahal will be the lead spinner. Suryakumar Yadav coming in at No.5. If Pandya is not fit, then Venkatesh Iyer coming in at No.6.”

Hogg also reckoned India had the side that could beat Australia in their backyard. He concluded: “Other than that, I think they have got the team to beat Australia down here and any other team in Australian soil.”