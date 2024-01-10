Home

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli at Team India Net Session Today For Afghanistan T20Is LIVE Streaming: When And Where to WATCH

Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I: This should come as a piece of good news for fans that they can now watch the net session.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (credit: Twitter)

Mohali: The Indian team starts their three-match T20I home series against Afghanistan from Thursday. The first T20I takes place at the iconic IS Bindra stadium in Mohali. While the weather is not too good due to the cold in the Northern part of the country, there would be an opportunity for the Indian team to get used to the conditions, when they have a net session at the venue today. This should come as a piece of good news for fans that they can now watch the net session.

When and where is the net session ahead of the 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan?

You can watch the net session ahead of the 1st T20I at Mohali at 7 PM IST on January 10.

Where can you watch the streaming of the Indian net session?

You can watch the net session of the Indian team on Jio Cinema.

Thursday Forecast

On the day of the game, the minimum temperature would be around 5-6 degrees Celsius with heavy dew settling in after sunset, not to forget foggy conditions for the game to played under floodlights from 7 PM.

The PCA management is ready to combat dew on the pitch. Head curator Rakesh Kumar said: “PCA has been hosting domestic matches in the winter but they are held during the day. Thankfully, the fog has lessened in the last two-three days. As far as dew is concerned, we will be using Aspa chemical on the ground from today to keep the dew away. It is a wetting agent and has been successfully used in the past.”

“It is great that PCA has got another international game within three months. A team of 11 groundsmen are working hard to make the game a success,” he added.

India’s Squad For Afghanistan T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.