Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Didn’t; Cricketers Who Congratulated Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan on His Wedding | VIRAL POSTS

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Didn’t; Cricketers Who Congratulated Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan on His Wedding | VIRAL POSTS

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are yet to send their congratulatory wishes to Sarfaraz, but players like Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel did congratulate the Mumbai batter.

Sarfaraz Khan Wedding (Image: Twitter)

Guyana: The Indian cricket team is in the West Indies while cricketer Sarfaraz Khan tied the knot in Kashmir on Sunday. While Sarfaraz’s sudden wedding may have come as a surprise for many, Indian cricketers in the West Indies made it a point of congratulated the young star. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are yet to send their congratulatory wishes to Sarfaraz, but players like Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel did congratulate the Mumbai batter.

Trending Now

Here is the screenshot of how Surya and Axar wished Sarfaraz:

Speaking to local newsmen at his wedding, Sarfaraz said it was his “destiny to get married in Kashmir”.

“The Almighty had decided that it was my destiny to get married in Kashmir. I have received a lot of love here and whenever I have time I will visit here,” he said to a local news outlet.

On the cricketing front, Sarfaraz Khan still awaits a Team India call-up despite scoring prodigiously in the domestic circuit, especially in the last three Ranji Trophy seasons. Sarfaraz’s prolific scoring has earned him a First Class average (batsmen with at least 2,000 runs) which is only second to Sir Don Bradman—the greatest batsmen in cricketing history.

Sarfaraz has smashed 2566 runs in his last three Ranji Trophy seasons. 928 runs were scored in the 2019/20 season, 982 in the 2022-23 and 656 in the 2022-23 season. The hat-trick of sensational Ranji seasons took his career First Class average to 79.65, the best by any India batter and second only to Don Bradman (minimum 50 innings) in 37 appearances.

Despite the mountain of runs to back him up, Sarfaraz Khan was once against snubbed by the selectors and left out of the 16-member Test squad for the tour of West Indies. The decision faced heavy criticism from legends such as Sunil Gavaskar; however, a BCCI official justified the decision behind the repeated snubs.

Speaking to news agency PTI on the condition of anonymity, a BCCI official privy to selection process, said that Sarfaraz was snubbed due to off-field reasons, and one factor which was repeatedly discussed, was the batter’s fitness, which he claimed is not of “international standard.”

“The angry reactions are understandable but I can tell you with some degree of certainty that the reason behind Sarfaraz getting ignored time and again is not just cricketing one. There are multiple reasons for which he hasn’t been considered,” the official said. “Are the selectors fools to not consider a player who has scored 900 plus runs in successive seasons? One of the reason is his fitness which isn’t exactly of international standard.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES