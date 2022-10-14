New Delhi: A surprising event took place in Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur, as per the reports a cricket fan stabbed his friend over talking him unwell about his cricket idols. The incident took place on Thursday. The accused and deceased good mates have been going out for a drink. A heated dialog between the 2 turned wild when one in each of them killed the opposite.Also Read - David Warner On Reports Of His Captaincy Unban - 'I Am A Leader, No Matter What!'

The argument started as the victim talked unwell about Virat Kohli and Indian captain Rohit Sharma and that argument later converted into combat. The accused allegedly killed his pal by stabbing him to his demise whereas inebriated as a result of he could not hear unwell about his favourite cricketer. The police have opened an investigation and are wanting into the matter intimately whereas additional data is awaited.

Team India led by Rohit Sharma is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup and the team is playing the warmup games against Western Australia. Rohit and Co. will play the World Cup 2022 opener against the arch-rival Pakistan on October 23, 1.30 PM IST at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

India will play the T20 World Cup without star bowler Jasprit Bumrah as the pacer will be out of action due to back stress fracture.

India complete squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj