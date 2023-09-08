Home

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Feature in Virender Sehwag’s First Five Players in Dream ODI XI

Delhi: Arguably one of the finest openers to have played the game, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag picked his first five players in his Dream ODI XI. It was a surprise to see none of his contemporaries feature in that list like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh or MS Dhoni. Instead, his first five picks included Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah among Indians. The other two players he picked were Glen Philips and David Warner.

Sehwag is looking forward to seeing the quintet in action during the World Cup this year and believes each player is capable of proving a match-winner on their given day.

“They are all talented players and perform well in ODI cricket and they can win the games on their own shoulders,” Sehwag noted.

“Whenever they click, their team will win.”

