India captain Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma have strengthened their grip on the top two positions while left-hander Shikhar Dhawan has advanced in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after notable performances against Australia.

Kohli and Sharma have gained two and three ratings points, respectively, after starring in a 2-1 win in the three-match home series, which helped India retain their second position in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings led by World champions England.

Kohli is No. 1 with 886 points after his Player of the Series effort of 183 runs while Sharma’s 171 runs, which included a match-winning 119 in the final ODI in Bengaluru, have taken him to 868 points and strengthened his No. 2 position. Pakistan’s Babar Azam is in third position with 829 points.

Dhawan has gained seven slots to reach 15th position with 170 runs in two innings, missing a chance to bat in Bengaluru after injuring his shoulder while fielding. Lokesh Rahul, who opened in his place in the final ODI, has gained 21 slots to reach 50th position with an aggregate of 146 runs.

Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has moved up two slots to 27th among bowlers after finishing with four wickets in the series. He also scored 45 runs in two innings and has gained four places in the all-rounders’ list to be ranked 10th.

Steve Smith, who topped the series with an aggregate of 229 runs including a knock of 131 in the final ODI, has been rewarded with a four-place jump to 23rd position. David Warner, a formerly top-ranked batsman in the format, has moved up one place to sixth while captain Aaron Finch has moved up one place into 10th. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey is in 31st position after gaining two slots.

Legspinner Adam Zampa’s five wickets in the series see him advance 20 places to reach 37th position while Kane Richardson has moved from 77th to 65th.