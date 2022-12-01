Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Get Warm Welcome From Fans on Reaching Bangladesh | VIRAL PICS

Ind vs Ban: Rohit, Kohli, and others also met fans in Bangladesh and obliged to selfies.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Reach Bangladesh

Dhaka: The Indian team reached Dhaka in the evening on Thursday for the upcoming series. The Indian team – now have – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as a part of it after the star duo took a break after the T20 World Cup in Australia. Rohit, Kohli, and others also met fans in Bangladesh and obliged to selfies. The reception in Bangladesh for the Indian team was warm. The Indian stars also interacted with the fans in a very personal manner. Surely, the little kids would now have memories to savour for the rest of their lives.

Here are some of the pictures:

Little Kids welcoming Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Bangladesh – Beautiful pictures. pic.twitter.com/yLMFCZ69id — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 1, 2022

Eyes would be on Rohit to see if he can get among the runs after a poor show in Australia during the T20 World Cup. There have been whispers that he would be axed as the captain of the side after India’s humiliating exit in the semi-final against England.

Meanwhile, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side lost the ODI series against New Zealand 1-0 after the final ODI was called off due to rain.

India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

India Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Srikar Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav