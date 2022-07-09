Birmingham: After a handsome 50-run win over England in the first T20I, the Indian team would benefit as the seniors would return to the side for the remaining two T20I games. While it remains to be seen if the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant and get picked, there is a milestone that beckons. Rohit and Virat need two more boundaries to become the only players after Ireland’s Paul Stirling to hit 300 fours in the shortest format.Also Read - James Anderson Reveals Jonny Bairstow's First Reaction to Virat Kohli's Sledging at Edgbaston

It is extremely likely that the milestone is achieved.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli need 2 more fours to complete 300 fours in T20I – only Paul Stirling has achieved this milestone. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 8, 2022



With India adopting a high-attacking approach with the bat, Kohli might come in at the expense of Deepak Hooda, who made a strong case for himself in that position with a century against Ireland at Malahide and hit 33 off just 17 balls in the first T20I at Southampton.

It is also possible that Kohli opens with Rohit and Ishan Kishan sits out. A lot of changes could happen for the second T20I. Even Rishabh Pant and Bumrah would be making returns to the side. Who misses out?

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson

India: Rohit Sharma ©, Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal