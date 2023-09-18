Home

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Should Not Feature in India vs Australia ODI’s, Here’s WHY

Ind vs Aus: Interesting to see if players are rested for the Australia series.

India vs Australia: Likely India XI (Image: X)

Colombo: India were unstoppable on Sunday as Rohit Sharma led the side to it’s eighth Asia Cup title in Colombo with a win over Sri Lanka in the summit clash. With the much-awaited ODI World Cup coming up in roughly a little over a fortnight, it would be interesting to see who are the players who would be rested against Australia in the upcoming three-match ODI series.

Virat Kohli: The premier India batter has been playing non-stop cricket and has been in good form with the bat. He would be a important player at the ODI World Cup and hence a little bit of rest would help him recharge himself well and feel fresh and hungry at the ODI WC.

Rohit Sharma: Like Kohli, rest for Rohit Sharma would also be helpful. He has been leading the side and that is a stressful job. Resting himself during the Australia ODIs will help him get over any fatigue that is there. Rohit was the highest run-getter for India in the 2019 edition of the ODI WC.

Jasprit Bumrah: Premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been the key for the side over years, but his fitness has been a concern. Often he has picked up an injury which has meant he has had to be ruled out of major tournaments. Resting Bumrah would help him.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram slammed the BCCI for agreeing to host Australia for three ODIs before the amrquee event.

Ind Squad For Aus ODIs: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

