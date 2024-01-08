Home

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Likely to Open During Ind vs Afg T20I Series – REPORT

Ind vs Afg: Rohit and Kohli are likely to open. That would not only give time to Kohli to settle down but also allow Suryakumar Yadav (once fit) or Shubman Gill to play at No. 3.

Mumbai: The Indian T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan was announced on Sunday evening. The big news from the announcement was the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While it is certain Rohit will open, the question is where will Kohli fit-in with Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the side? As per a report in the Telegraph, Rohit and Kohli are likely to open. That would not only give time to Kohli to settle down but also allow Suryakumar Yadav (once fit) or Shubman Gill to play at No. 3.

It is going to be truly interesting to see how the management plan to fit-in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in the XI.

The squad for the Afghanistan series also has raised questions like – have the selectors ignored KL Rahul? Will Yuzvendra Chahal not find a spot in the T20 WC squad?

The answer is Rahul and Chahal would still have a chance of making it to the T20 WC squad. As per a report on The Indian Express, a source claimed that the IPL form will be key before the team is picked for the T20 WC to be played in the United States and West Indies in June.

India’s Predicted Playing XI vs Afghanistan: Rohit, Kohli, Jaiswal, Samson, Varma, Rinku, Sundar, Axar, Avesh, Arshdeep, Kuldeep

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan’s Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

