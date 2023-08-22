Home

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Likely to Reach Bangalore For Team India’s Asia Cup 2023 Preparatory Camp – REPORT

Both Rohit and Kohli were on a break and hence for them - they would rejoin the group.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for Asia Cup camp. (Image: Twitter)

Bangalore: Amid much speculation, the Indian team for the Asia Cup was announced on Monday in Delhi. While the squad was on expected lines, there were a few surprises. With a few players still in Dublin for the T20I series versus Ireland, the rest like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are reportedly going to reach Bangalore on August 23 for a five-day preparatory camp ahead of the Asia Cup. Both Rohit and Kohli were on a break and hence for them – they would rejoin the group. It is likely to be a conditioning camp where the fitness of a few players would also be monitored closely.

The squad features all predicted names, including Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who had missed a large chuck of India’s matches this year due to injury. The team made some bold calls and added young Tilak Varma to the Asia Cup squad. The team also retained Suryakumar Yadav despite his ordinary numbers in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma was asked about the lack of part-time bowlers in the current India set up to which the captain responded with a hilarious answer. Rohit Sharma said that hopefully he and Virat Kohli can bowl in the World Cup. However, Rohit made the comment in a lighter mood.

“That was the team of 2011, they had individuals like that. You have to make do with what you have. We are giving those performers chances. We cannot overnight create someone who can bowl. All these guys are batters and they can score runs, that is why the are in the team. But hopefully Sharma and Kohli can roll their arms over in the World Cup (laughs),” said Rohit during the press conference.

Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Sanju Samson (back up).

