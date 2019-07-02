India vs Bangladesh: Indian support was in plenty at Edgbaston and the Men in Blue did not disappoint their fans as they won the match and reached the semi finals. Among the blue supporters in the crowd, a beautiful 87-year-old Indian daadi stole the show hands down as she rooted for Indian and shouted her lungs out. After the win over Bangladesh, Man of the Match Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli went up to the fan and thanked her for all her support. Even ICC was smitten by the lady and the official World Cup Twitter handle shared her video as well as interviewed the lady and found out that her name is Charulata Patel.

India won the match by 28 runs to join Australia in the semi-finals.