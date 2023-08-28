Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Missing; Yet ODI World Cup Tickets Sold Out at Wankhede, Chinnaswamy

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Missing; Yet ODI World Cup Tickets Sold Out at Wankhede, Chinnaswamy

ODI World Cup 2023: It is heartwarming to see non-India matches being fully sold out.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during an ODI in 2019 (File Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Without a doubt the spotlight would be on India as they are the hosts. With a little more than two months to go for the marquee event, tickets are already up for sale. While the India matches are expected to be sold out, there are a number of matches which one felt may not get a capacity crowd due to the lack of big stars. Despite no Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, some non-India matches are also expected to be full house. While the excitement for India matches is massive, tickets for other games were also sold out within 15 minutes as per recent reports.

Trending Now

“The tickets for the three non-India games at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai – England vs South Africa on October 21, South Africa vs Bangladesh on October 24 and Australia versus Afghanistan on November 7 – were sold out in just 15 minutes,” said a source in the BCCI to the Times of India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES