Colombo: Known for his ability to clear grounds with ease and also chip in with crucial wickets, ex-Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera was a legend in his own right. Recently, he picked his all-time T20 XI and the big surprise was the missing of his ex-colleague Lasith Malinga – who is arguably the best ever T20 bowler and ex-Pakistani stalwart Shahid Afridi. While no Sri Lankans were featured in his all-time T20 XI, there were four Indians who made it to the list.Also Read - IPL 2022: Virat Kohli REVEALS Anushka Sharma's RCB Connection Ahead of Auction Season

During an interview with News 9, Perera picked Dhoni to lead the side while he opted for West Indies legend Chris Gayle and India’s newly-appointed limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma to open. He slotted ex-India captain Virat Kohli at No 3 and at No 4 – he had ex-South African maverick AB de Villiers. Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: Devdutt Padikkal Explains Why Batting With RCB's Virat Kohli is 'Easy'

Thisara Perera’s All-Time T20 XI: Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, David Miller, MS Dhoni, Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Shaun Tait Also Read - Shubman Gill Reveals How Australians Celebrating Rohit Sharma's Wicket 'Casually' Motivated Him at Gabba

“I hope that I will get picked in the IPL. I did well in Lanka Premier League and now doing well in Bangladesh Premier League. My gut feeling is, I will find a team but you never know. I am not focusing on that much because that is not in my hands. All I can do is hope,” Perera said ahead of IPL auction.