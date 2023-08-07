Home

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Must For 2024 T20 World Cup, Fans After India Lose Second Consecutive Game vs West Indies | VIRAL TWEETS

But following India's humiliating loss on Sunday, fans are now demanding Rohit and Virat to continue for one more season at least.

Fans demand Mahirat for 2024 T20 WC. (Pic: AFP)

Guyana: Despite India having a large pool of talented cricketers, the importance of senior batters – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – was evident when the side faced it’s second consecutive loss against West Indies in the ongoing T20I series. The batting was not up to the mark in both the games and that is being looked at as the reason why India lost the games. With the T20 World Cup coming up in less than a year, the preparations have already begun and with the senior cricketers not featuring in this series, there are already speculations that they will not play T20I cricket anymore. But following India’s humiliating loss on Sunday, fans are now demanding Rohit and Virat to continue for one more season at least.

Here are some of the tweets after India’s loss:

