In the middle of their glorious run in the limited-overs format, modern-day stalwarts – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have a chance to successfully script one more ODI record against their names during Team India’s third and final ODI against West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. The ever-prolific duo of Kohli-Rohit is just 27 runs away from completing 1000 partnership runs against West Indies in ODI format.

If they manage to do so, Kohli and Rohit will become the first pair in history to achieve the brilliant feat versus Men in Maroon in the 50-over format. Meanwhile, chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav will also aim to become the fastest Indian bowler to scalp 100 ODI wickets. The 24-year-old has taken 96 wickets in 53 ODIs and is just four short of the 100-wicket milestone.



If he manages to pick up four wickets in the third ODI, he will become the fastest Indian to achieve the feat, bettering the record of seamer Mohammed Shami, who took 56 ODIs to touch the three-digit mark.

The 32-year-old Rohit will also eye another record as he needs 26 runs to go past Yuvraj Singh to become the seventh-highest Indian scorer in ODIs. One of the greatest match-winners for Team India in ODIs, Yuvraj ended his illustrious career with 8,701 runs whereas Rohit currently has 8,676 runs under his belt.

Kohli played a knock of 120 runs in the second ODI to become the highest run-getter against Windies in the ODI format. He also went past Sourav Ganguly to become the second-highest run-scorer for India in ODIs.

Before the start of India-West Indies series, there were reports suggesting a rift between Kohli and Sharma.

However, at the pre-departure press conference, Kohli denied the reports saying, “If I do not like a person or if I am insecure of a person, you will see that on my face or in my behaviour towards that person and that is how simple it is. I have always praised Rohit whenever I have had an opportunity because I believe he is that good. We have had no issues.”

“If the team environment is not good, then the kind of game we are playing for the last two-three years, it would have not been possible. I know how important the dressing room atmosphere, the trust factor is to succeed in international cricket. Our journey from number seven to number one and such consistent performance in the ODI cricket, it cannot happen without camaraderie, respect, and understanding,” he had said.

India currently holds a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the second ODI by 59 runs.