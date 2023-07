Home

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli on Verge of Major Milestones During Ind-WI 1st ODI at Barbados – Check DEETS

Kohli needs 102 runs to become the fastest to reach 13,000 runs in ODI cricket. Given his form, you cannot write the possibility off.

Barbados: After winning the Test series, the Indian team will now take on hosts West Indies in the limited-overs format. The white-ball leg starts with the ODIs and every match would be important for the Indian side as this happens to be the year of the ODI World Cup. While eyes would be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the two premier batters of the side would also have milestones in their sight during the opening ODI at Kensington Oval in Barbados. Kohli needs 102 runs to become the fastest to reach 13,000 runs in ODI cricket. Given his form, you cannot write the possibility off.

India captain Rohit would also have a milestone within his grasp during the first ODI. Rohit needs 175 runs to complete 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. The Indian captain has double-centuries in ODI cricket, hence you cannot put the possibility beyond him.

With many regulars of the Indian team still on the road to recovery from injuries of various kind, the series against the West Indies presents a chance for the likes of Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Umran Malik to strengthen their case for playing a home Odi World Cup.

With Shreyas Iyer out, Suryakumar Yadav is likely to be given a chance for batting at number four despite recording a hat-trick of ducks in the ODIs against Australia in March. It is about making the opportunities count from here as we are in the last lap ahead of the marquee event.

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad

