  • Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Play Kho-Kho? Ishan Kishan’s HILARIOUS Answer Goes VIRAL – WATCH

While Kishan was doing a good job at it, he was asked which sport does Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli play.

Updated: November 28, 2023 10:06 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Australia T20Is (Image: X Screengrab)

Guwahati: With India set to play Australia in the third T20I at Guwahati on Tuesday with the aim to seal the series, young Ishan Kishan was in the firing line answering questions. In a clip shared by the Indian board, Kishan had to come up with only wrong answers. While Kishan was doing a good job at it, he was asked which sport does Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli play. To that, Kishan said ‘kho-kho’ and then chuckled. Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space.

Kishan was also asked about what was his age, and he said he was ’88’.

