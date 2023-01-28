Home

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Should Comeback – Fans to BCCI After Batting Fails During 1st T20I at Ranchi Between Ind-NZ

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Comeback

Ranchi: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are arguably the best white-ball batters of the generation. And hence both of them not being in the playing XI in the first T20I at Ranchi hurt the side as they lost the game by 21 runs. Now, fans are demanding the return of the two superstars in the T20I mix. While that is unlikely to happen, the reactions on social media and the support for the two cricketers also go on to show their popularity.

Chasing 177 to win, the Indian top-order trio of Shubman Gill (7), Ishan Kishan (4), and Rahul Tripathi (0) failed to give India a good start and got out cheaply. Here is how fans are reacting:

When you look at our openers in T20Is, feels like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can still continue in this format and play 2024 world cup. — ANSHUMAN (@AvengerReturns) January 27, 2023

Indian team is literally nothing without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/WIUiJjQx01 — Simmu✨ (@meownces) January 27, 2023

Try as hard as you want BCCI but the truth is not a single IPL star of yours can do what Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma did. THEY ARE IRREPLACEABLE. #INDvNZ #ViratKohli #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/ivno9kWn7z — Avinash (@imavinashvk) January 27, 2023

This is what happens when you get your ego ahead of a game by resting the best like @imVkohli and @ImRo45 . Play for the country and not for your ego @hardikpandya7 Respect seniors first 🤦‍♂️🙏 pic.twitter.com/rn1SrKSYCV — Kunal S Narang (@KunalSNarang1) January 27, 2023

With India trailing 0-1, they need to win the next game to force a decider. It will not be easy without their two biggest superstars.