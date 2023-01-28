  • Home
Updated: January 28, 2023 8:33 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ranchi: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are arguably the best white-ball batters of the generation. And hence both of them not being in the playing XI in the first T20I at Ranchi hurt the side as they lost the game by 21 runs. Now, fans are demanding the return of the two superstars in the T20I mix. While that is unlikely to happen, the reactions on social media and the support for the two cricketers also go on to show their popularity.

Chasing 177 to win, the Indian top-order trio of Shubman Gill (7), Ishan Kishan (4), and Rahul Tripathi (0) failed to give India a good start and got out cheaply. Here is how fans are reacting:

With India trailing 0-1, they need to win the next game to force a decider. It will not be easy without their two biggest superstars.

