Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Should Not Feature in India’s Playing XI vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Super 4 Match at Colombo

India's Playing XI vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Super 4: Will Rahul Dravid be bold enough to take this call?

Colombo: Rohit Sharma-led India ticked most boxes over the past two days in Colombo during the Asia Cup Super 4 game against arch-rivals Pakistan. It was the near-perfect game for the Indian side and that would boost their morale immensely ahead of the ODI World Cup. India beat Pakistan by 228 runs. Now that most boxes are ticked as per captain Rohit, one feels the side should rest a few players as that would help them recharge their batteries. Ideally, Rohit and Virat Kohli should not feature in the game against Sri Lanka and get some much needed rest. The Indian captain got the side off to a flier and then Kohli hit a brilliant unbeaten century.

The weather in Colombo was extremely humid as Kohli confessed in the post-match presentation, and the entire point is – who wants to risk an injury with the ODI WC round the corner?

