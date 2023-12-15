Top Recommended Stories

  • Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to Play T10 League? BCCI to Introduce New Tournament Next Year – REPORT

The BCCI is looking at the September-October window to organise the tournament.

Published: December 15, 2023 12:41 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (credit: Twitter)

Mumbai: The cricketing scape is changing and changing fast. After T20 cricket, especially the IPL, has taken the world by storm, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to start a brand new T10 league. Not much is known about this new venture by the Indian board. As per a report in Money Control, the BCCI is looking at the September-October window to organise the tournament. The Indian board is contemplating the T10 format for the Tier-2 cricket league, acknowledging the role the shortest version of the game could play in driving the popularity of the sport.

Now the question is, will the big stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli be part of the new T10 league in India?

