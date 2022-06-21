Leicester: Focus will now shift from white-ball to red-ball when India take on Leicestershire in a four-day warm up game ahead of the fifth Test versus England. The four-day game would be a great opportunity for Indian players to get accustomed to the conditions and the swinging ball. It is a 17-member squad. While all players have reached the UK, only Ravi Ashwin has not taken the plane because he tested positive for COVID. The management would hope he recovers in time and is available for the fifth Test.Also Read - BCCI to Ask Players to Wear Masks Amid Covid Threat After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Meet Fans in UK - Report

Eyes would be on a few players during the tour game.

Rohit Sharma: The Indian captain did not have a great IPL and is short of runs. He would be hoping the change of format helps him get among the runs. He is an important player and would be expected to get India off to good starts in the Test against England.

Virat Kohli: Arguably the best batter of the generation, Kohli too has been short of runs recently. While that is a concern, he is a champion and would look to overcome it in the UK. He would be a key player for India in the Test against England also because he has the experience of playing in the UK.

Ravindra Jadeja: The CSK star left IPL due to an injury. He would be making a comeback to the national side and hence eyes would be on him. He is an important cog in the wheel as he can contribute with the bat and ball.

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna