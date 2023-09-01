Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Together on Cusp of BIG Feat During Asia Cup 2023 Game vs Pakistan
Asia Cup 2023: The question is - will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli get to bat with each other against Pakistan.
Kandy: India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in one of the biggest clashes of the cricketing calendar in Kandy on Saturday. While the buzz around the match is palpable, there are a number of things to look forward to from an Indian point of view. Premier Indian batters – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – who have been the pillars of the team in white-ball cricket, are on the verge of a massive milestone together. The duo need two more runs to breach the 5000-run mark as a pair while batting together. If they get a chance to bat with each other, they should surely reach that feat.
Predicted India Playing XI vs PAK:
Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
India Squad for Asia Cup 2023:
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. Travelling reserve: Sanju Samson
