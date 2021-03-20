Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opened the batting for India in the fifth and final T20I on Saturday against England. As soon as Kohli made the announcement at the toss that KL Rahul – who is out of form – will not be playing and he would open the batting, Twitterverse went berserk. Kohli and Rohit are arguably the best batsmen in white-ball cricket and to see them bat together would be a treat for fans. Also Read - Virat Kohli Hails Suryakumar Yadav at Toss, Says 'He Will Continue to Bat at No 3"

Elated fans took to Twitter and expressed their joy. While some felt this is the way ahead, some others felt that India could post 200.

Here is how fans reacted:

Rohit and Virat as opener #INDvENG Eion Morgan pic.twitter.com/RuHKhobygn — Dr. Akshay Lankewad (@AkshayL321) March 20, 2021

Not surprised that India have chosen to play an extra bowler. Five is always a risk. Acknowledgement that the team is confident of Shardul and Washington at 7/8. But all eyes on Rohit and Virat. How’s that for an opening combo!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 20, 2021

India’s best opening partnership in this series and highest powerplay score💪🏼

Rohit and Virat both are looking aggressive 😉#INDvENG #hitman #Kohli pic.twitter.com/cJomaoQSiS — Sarthak mehta (@ursmehta_7) March 20, 2021

Kohli at the toss said that Suryakumar Yadav would continue to bat at the preferred No 3 slot.

At the time of filing the copy, India – put in to bat – has got off to a belligerent start. India is 70 for no loss in seven overs. Noth Rohit and Virat are looking in ominous form and India is on top.