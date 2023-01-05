Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Will Not be Part of India’s T20I Squad For New Zealand Series – Report

Ind vs NZ: Not just the duo of Rohit and Kohli; Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, and Ravichandran Ashwin will also not be a part of the squad.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Fan Stabs Friend in Tamil Nadu After Heated Argument - Report

Mumbai: After the Sri Lanka series, India takes on New Zealand in a white-ball series at home. According to a report on InsideSport, top batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not going to be part of that T20 side. Not just the duo of Rohit and Kohli; Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, and Ravichandran Ashwin will also not be a part of the squad.

“Unfortunately, they won’t be picked or considered for the New Zealand series. It’s not about them being dropped or anything, we feel we need to move and prepare the team for the future. Finally, it is selectors who will pronounce the decision”, confirmed a top BCCI official to InsideSport.

Just after the T20 WC in Australia, there were whispers that the Indian board is going to phase out the seniors. Looks like the process has already started. Some big names like Virat and Rohit are not part of the T20 squad that is taking on Sri Lanka.

1st T20 – Jan 27, Fri – JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

2nd T20 – Jan 29, Sun, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

3rd T20 – Feb 01, Wed, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Rohit and Virat will start focussing on the ODI World Cup which takes place in India later in the year. They would be key players in that event with all their experience of playing in India. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir in a recent interview has admitted that Kohli and Rohit would play a massive role in the ODI WC.