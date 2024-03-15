Home

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Fan Following is ‘Incredible’ – Jos Buttler Ahead of IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals star batter Jos Buttler, who has been a part of the IPL mania, has admitted that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's fan following is 'incredible'.

Mumbai: We are roughly a little over a week away from the start of the brand new season of the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan Royals star batter Jos Buttler, who has been a part of the IPL mania, has admitted that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s fan following is ‘incredible’. Buttler, who joined the Royals camp on Thursday, claimed that when these two cricketers step into the field, it is like 10 year-old at a Taylor Swift concert.

“There’s guys like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, when these guys walk on the field in IPL. It is probably like 10-Year olds at a Taylor Swift concert. Their fan following is just Incredible & unmatched. It’s unbelievable, Noise that people create just to see them,” Buttler said.

