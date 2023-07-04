Home

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s T20 Career to End Soon? New BCCI Chairman Of Selectors To Take Call: REPORT

The new chairman of selectors will decide Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's fate.

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are arguably the best white-ball cricketers of the era, if not the best. Now that the two senior Indian batters are entering the twilight of their career, there are massive speculations over their future. Will Kohli and Rohit continue to play T20Is? While this question has been doing the rounds for quite some time, a recent report on InsideSport suggests that the new chairman of selectors will decide their fate.

“One of the jobs of the chief selector is to speak to the players on their future plans. Rohit and Virat are not immune to that. Yes, we would have wanted to continue as long as they want. But all great players have a time to consider their plans. Playing three formats and IPL won’t be an easy job,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by InsideSport website.

The Indian team will play five T20Is against the West Indies in the Carribbean soon. The squad for the T20Is is yet to be announced. While that makes things interesting, it also remains to be seen who becomes the new chairman of selectors. There are whispers that former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar is a frontrunner.

