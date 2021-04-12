Mumbai Indians lost their first game, like eight times before! The loss would do everything but damage their morale. The reigning champions take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday in Chennai hoping to bounce back to winning ways. Also Read - RR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Today's Probable XIs For T20 Match 4 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 12 Monday

MI skipper Rohit Sharma had a face-off with Jasprit Bumrah during the training session. Both quality cricketers, the contest was exciting as the pacer kept pegging away at good lines and lengths, while Rohit finally broke free. The contest lived up to its billing as there was good competition between the bat and the ball. Also Read - IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Match 4 at Wankhede Stadium: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Head to Head, Toss Timing, Squads For Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Rohit and Bumrah would once again be the key for MI against KKR – who are coming of a comprehensive win against SRH on Sunday.