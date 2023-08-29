Home

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli in UNIQUE Chase of Sachin Tendulkar’s Record in Asia Cup ODIs – Check DEETS

Rohit and Kohli have lots to look forward to during the Asia Cup in terms of records and milestones.

Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli hug each other after a milestone. (Image: File Photo)

Alur: The Indian team is in Alur where they are having a preparatory camp ahead of the Asia Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side would be one of the favourites to clinch the title. During the course of the tournament, premier India batters – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – would be in a chase to overhaul former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s elite record. Tendulkar has amassed 971 runs in Asia Cup ODIs and he finds himself in the third spot in the list of most runs. On the other hand, Rohit is on the fifth spot in the list with a total of 745 runs while Kohli, with 613 runs, finds himself in the 12th spot.

While Rohit needs 226 runs, Kohli is 358 runs shy of breaching Tendulkar’s feat. Given their reputation and capability, they would surely be in with a shot of going past Tendulkar. What makes it even more interesting is that who gets there first.

