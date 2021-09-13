Dubai: Very soon there will be a change in leadership for Team India after the T20 World Cup. Reports suggest that Rohit Sharma would take over as the limited-overs captain of the side to allow current skipper Virat Kohli to concentrate on his batting. The same TOI report states that the management and the two big players have has several meetings discussing this and now Kohli will make the announcement.Also Read - Should Ajinkya Rahane Get Another Opportunity? Virender Sehwag Makes Big Statement on Team India's Test Vice-Captain

So, is Rohit ready to take over the mantle from Kohli? Also Read - Rohit Sharma Set to Replace Virat Kohli as Limited Overs Captain After T20 World Cup: Report

Yes, Rohit is absolutely ready. The Mumbai Indians skipper has been leading his IPL franchise successfully for years. He has led the MI team to the crown on five occasions. And mind you, IPL is a stiff competition where most teams are equally matched. He will also not be new to leading India, he has done it in the past in Kohli’s absence and done it well. He led India to an Asia Cup triumph in 2018 and a memorable win in the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka in the same year. Also Read - IND vs ENG: "Gutted" For Fans That Series Didn't Get Deserved Finish: James Anderson

Kohli’s Record as White-Ball Skipper

The current India captain has a decent record as a skipper. Kohli has so far led India in 95 ODIs, and with 65 wins along with 27 defeats, has a winning percentage of 70.43. In 45 T20Is so far where he has been the captain, India has won 27 times while losing 14 times.

Rohit’s Record as White-Ball Skipper

Rohit has captained India 10 times in ODIs and led them to victories on eight occasions while losing twice. In T20Is, he has captained them 19 times of which they have won 15 and lost four.

So, will this be a masterstroke where Rohit takes care of the white-ball format and Kohli continues his good job as a Test captain?