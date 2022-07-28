Trinidad: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are arguably the best ODI openers of the generation, but it is not certain the two would be opening for India in the next year’s 50-overs World Cup. With India being spoilt for choices for the opening slot, Dhawan has done well for himself by getting among the runs in the Caribbean tour where he led the side in the absence of Rohit.Also Read - Shubman Gill's MONSTROUS 104-m Six Sends Ball Out of Stadium; Watch Viral VIDEO

With much speculation over Dhawan's World Cup chances, ex-India cricketer Pragyan Ojha has weighed in on the topic recently. Ojha reckoned Rohit would certainly want Dhawan as they have good partnerships.

"I am seeing the right signs. When you look at a senior player, you have to see what is happening to them. He's in the mix [for the 2023 ODI World Cup] and now, when the seniors are not there and he is just playing one format. He's the captain, the leader of the pack, and the batting which looked rusty in England is now looking better… he is trying to get into that space. It is clear that Rohit Sharma wants Shikhar because they both have very good partnerships," Ojha told Jamie Alter on his Glance chat show, The Alternate View.

“They have both done a brilliant job together. I think in world cricket they are third or fourth [sic: fourth highest in ODIs as an opening pair] and Rohit believes that if someone is consistently performing or has done really well over the years, he can’t be discarded. Rohit definitely gives you that cushion and it’s a good thing, because in ICC events, you need that little bit of experience,” he added.