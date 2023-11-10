Home

‘Rohit Sharma Wasn’t Keen For Captaincy’- Here’s What Former BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly Did Next

From February 2022, Rohit Sharma took up the role of the test skipper and became the full-time captain of the team.

'Rohit Sharma Wasn't Keen For Captaincy'- Here's What Former BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly Did Next. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former BCCI President and current Director of Cricket of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sourav Ganguly revealed that the current India captain, Rohit Sharma wasn’t keen initially to take up the role of the all-format captain. Rohit Sharma as a full-time captain of the national team had a pretty good record so far and even won his first silverware in the Asia Cup back in September. He has presently led the side on a 8-match unbeaten streak and have also confirmed a semi-final berth in the ongoing World Cup 2023.

Ganguly cited that Rohit thought about the pressure of being the leader in all the formats and it even came to a point that if the Mumbai Indians captain didn’t accept the role of the captain, the then BCCI President would’ve himself announced it and give the responsibility to the Mumbai man.

“Rohit wasn’t keen for captaincy because there was a lot of pressure on playing all formats. It had come on a stage and told him that if he doesn’t say yes, I will announce his name. I am happy that he listened to me and is now leading from the front. You guys can check the results,” he told Kolkata TV.

Sourav Ganguly said- Rohit Sharma did not wanted the captaincy. pic.twitter.com/so4QZPVwQu — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) November 10, 2023

The Indian cricket will always be grateful for what Sourav Ganguly did, he was the guy who convinced Rohit to accept the Indian captaincy. If this hadn’t happened then we would never have seen the best captain of this generation captaining India as a permanent captain. pic.twitter.com/dEk5C1TZMX — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) November 10, 2023

From February 2022, Rohit Sharma took up the role of the test skipper and became the full-time captain of the team. He has a solid record in bilateral series but has been deprived of an ICC trophy. He with his men came close in the ICC World Test Championship Final in June, 2023 but were outplayed by the Australians. This time around, surely he would want nothing but the World Cup in his trophy cabinet.

