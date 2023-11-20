Home

Sports

WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh Breaks Down After India Misses World Cup Trophy

WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh Breaks Down After India Misses World Cup Trophy

Rohit Sharma, captain of the Men's Indian Cricket Team broke down after India lost the World Cup final. Now, a video of his wife Ritika Sajdeh is going viral where she also broke down seeing her husband.

Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh Break Down After India Lost World Cup 2023 (Photos- Social Media)

New Delhi: The much-awaited ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 ended with Australia winning the trophy for the sixth time. The winning team defeated India at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, breaking India’s tournament-long winning streak as the nation remained unbeatable for 10 out of 11 matches. The loss shattered the dreams of the billions of Indians watching the match and the heartbreak was quite visible on the faces of the fans and all those who watch cricket. The team also, was extremely upset and the Indian players were in tears after losing to Australia. Indian Captain Rohit Sharma was seen crying on the field and now a video has been shared by one of the fan clubs of the star player in which Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh also breaks down seeing India lose and her husband cry.

Trending Now

Rohit Sharma’s Wife Breaks Down After India’s Loss

As India missed the chance to lift the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 even after being unbeatable throughout the tournament, players and fans broke down, upset with the loss. Cameras caught Indian captain Rohit Sharma crying on the field and now, a video has been posted on Instagram by a fan club of the player, where the screen has been cut into two halves. The top half shows a glum Rohit Sharma who is crying after losing the world cup and the bottom half shows his wife Ritika Sajdeh breaking down after India’s loss. Ritika is seen standing with the partners of the other team members including Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma and KL Rahul’s wife Athiya Shetty.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROHIT SHARMA TELUGU FANS (@rohitsharmaholic)

Shubman Gill’s Grandfather On ‘One-Sided’ World Cup Final

“There was a lot of expectation from Team India but it could not live up to that expectation. There are many shortcomings which need to be removed. No matter what, this defeat will be avenged in the future. The match remained one-sided,” grandfather of Shubman Gill, Didar Singh Gill told ANI on Sunday. Shubman Gill had lost his wicket too early in the game.

Delhi CM Reaction After India Lost World Cup Trophy To Australia

On the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shared a post lauding the efforts of the Indian Men’s Cricket Team. He said, “India may have missed the trophy, but their journey in the World Cup was nothing short of exceptional. They fought hard, played outstanding cricket, and showcased brilliance in every game. Kudos to our boys for making the nation proud throughout the tournament.”

ICC World Cup 2023 Final: India Vs Australia

The bulk of the supporters gathered at the Narendra Modi Stadium, wanting to see the host nation end their decade-long wait for an ICC trophy win but it was Australia who came through on the big day. After a fast-paced powerplay, the Australian bowling attack collaborated to bowl India out for 240 and Travis Head was the standout batter, striking an incredible century to give Australia their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title.

Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks. Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left Indian team without answers and guided Australia to a six-wicket win.Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets as well.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.